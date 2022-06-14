Anchorage School District will feed hungry children this summer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District is offering free breakfast and lunch to any child 18 years old and younger. School Nutrition Director Andy Mergens said it’s part of a federal program that insures children are able to get nutritious meals, even during the summer.

Mergens said families don’t need to sign up, they just need to show up. However, the food has to be eaten on site.

“When they come into the buildings they’ve got to sit down eat the meal,” Mergens said. “Anything that’s kind of take-and go, like a piece of fruit, or a prepackaged granola bar, they can take that with them, but whatever the hot food is, they have got to stay and eat it because that is what the federal regulation is.”

Free meals are offered at nine different school sites during the month of June, and Mergens said children are welcome to visit any one of them. During July, food will be available at just two schools. The district provided a list of schools and mealtimes on their website.

The district is also reminding parents who may qualify for free or reduced lunches during the school year that they will need to sign up for those again. That can be done online at the district’s website.

