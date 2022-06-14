Advertisement

Cycling from Alaska to Patagonia, a 2-year adventure

The pair estimate their journey to take almost two years. If you would like to follow along on their adventure you can check out their website.
By Elinor Baty
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Visiting Alaska in the summertime is a common bucket list item for many. But for Jonathan and Frank Van Nieulande, a trip to Alaska meant packing light and bringing their helmets.

“I had this crazy idea — I wanted to see Alaska for a very long time and we were looking at hiring a car but it was way too expensive, and then my father said yeah, maybe you could cycle,” cyclist Jonathan Van Nieulande said. “I prepared it (the trip) and I made a bucket list and Alaska was number one and Patagonia and Argentina number two — and I said, if I combine this I’m already on the right side of the planet.”

Which is how this this father and son duo from Antwerp, Belgium decided they were going to cycle from the northernmost roads of Alaska to the Southernmost of Argentina. And while the road ahead is a long, the Van Nieulande’s are in no hurry.

“The experience with the bicycle is so pure. You smell everything and when it’s raining you really feel it,” cyclist Frank Van Nieulande said. “It’s a completely different experience than when you’re traveling by bus or by car. It’s such an adventure.”

