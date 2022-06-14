Advertisement

Department of Natural Resources commissioner resigns

Corri Feige, DNR Commissioner (KTUU)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:13 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Corri Feige, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources commissioner, handed in her letter of resignation Tuesday, according to the governor’s office.

Feige had served as the department commissioner since Dunleavy took office in 2018 and will serve until June 30. Gov. Mike Dunleavy did not name an interim commissioner but said one will be chosen before Feige’s last day.

Dunleavy said he “regretfully” accepted her resignation and commended her on her time with the administration, saying she is stepping away to devote more time to her family.

“She guided Alaska’s resource development industries through a pandemic without placing their employees at risk, asserted Alaska’s rightful ownership over submerged lands and positioned the state to be more self-reliant and food secure,” Dunleavy said in the release. “Her legacy will be with Alaska for many years to come.”

