East Fork Fire starts to slow as crews work edges

ST. MARY’S, Alaska (KTUU) - Progression on the East Fork Fire — 3.7 miles away from St. Mary’s — is being made as the fire’s edge is starting to slow down.

On Monday, smokejumpers and aerial water drops took a direct approach to work the edge of the western flames.

According to the Alaska Wildland Fire Information website, the fire is still active due to “dry fuels and wind-driven movement” and is burning at 129,197 acres as of Tuesday. The post goes onto say that the progression of the fire has moved northeast — as predicted — as the shift in wind and cooler temperatures has allowed crews to directly fight the fire’s edge.

On Tuesday, crews will be cleaning up unburned fuels between North Fork and East Fork with the Chena Hot Shots, smokejumper crews and aircrafts continuing to attack the western flank of the fire, according to AK Wildland Fire info.

There is also another fire burning nearby at 43,820 acres, the Apoon Pass fire. AK Wildland Fire wrote that this fire has been rapidly growing due to the dry, light fuel of tundra grass. In all, the two fires have combined to torch over 173,000 acres of land.

Crews will continue to monitor both fires daily.

