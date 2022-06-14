Advertisement

Florida teen accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools

Last fall, Ashley Adirika, 17, applied to all eight Ivy League universities.
Last fall, Ashley Adirika, 17, applied to all eight Ivy League universities.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:11 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) - In an amazing feat of academic excellence, a Florida teen has been accepted into all eight Ivy League schools, plus seven other universities.

Last fall, Ashley Adirika applied to every Ivy League university.

On Ivy Day, the day when the prestigious schools announce their first-year admission, she opened up eight tabs on her computer revealing one acceptance letter after another.

The 17-year-old had gotten into Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Darthmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale. She was also accepted to Stanford, Vanderbilt and Emory.

The teen, whose mother emigrated to the U.S. from Nigeria three decades ago, graduated from Miami Senior High School earlier this month.

Adirika has decided to attend Harvard in the fall.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Sterling Highway briefly closed
The first batch of special primary election results was released Saturday night by the division...
Palin leads in release of first batch of special primary election results
The East Fork Fire burning in Southwest Alaska has reached over 123,000 acres, according to an...
Wind shift helps crews battle 123k-acre East Fork Fire
Anchorage police say that they are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning.
Anchorage police investigating early morning shooting
Air quality low as smoky skies remain in forecast
Air quality low as smoky skies remain in forecast

Latest News

The Anchorage School District is providing free breakfast and lunch at various schools this...
Anchorage School District will feed hungry children this summer
Over the weekend, he accidentally put a decimal in the wrong spot and began selling the $6.99...
Gas station manager fired for 69 cent gas error
Deundrea Holloway, 22, was arrested and is being held at the Alton police department on a $2...
Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend, put her head in dumpster, police say
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Amber Heard says she stands by ‘every word’ of her testimony
Russian forces fired three missiles in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region on Monday, forcing...
Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine