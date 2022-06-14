Mid-June brings mixed weather to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska isn’t sizzling, but it is dry and warm and that continued the concern over fires burning in Southwest Alaska over the weekend.

Haze from the wildfire smoke drifted into the Anchorage area as the winds were shifting over the weekend. A little of that haze remains.

High pressure will again build into Southcentral Alaska Tuesday, keeping it sunny and warm and dry. Thunderstorms are possible for the Interior.

The hot spot for Alaska Monday was Fairbanks with 75 degrees and Utqiagvik was the cold spot with 27. Over the weekend, snow fell on some villages and a little summer snow-rain mix could show up again overnight.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.