Name released in Anchorage’s homicide-suicide
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After finding the bodies of two individuals on June 9 in the Fairview neighborhood, the Anchorage Police Department wrote that initial indications show that 66-year-old Steven Flanigan took the life of a female before taking his own life.
Police were performing a welfare check on the two individuals after receiving a missing persons report for both. After arriving to the residence, officers found the two dead.
Police said that the female’s next-of-kin has been notified, but her identity will not be released by APD as the victim of a domestic violence crime.
Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.