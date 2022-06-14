Name released in Anchorage’s homicide-suicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After finding the bodies of two individuals on June 9 in the Fairview neighborhood, the Anchorage Police Department wrote that initial indications show that 66-year-old Steven Flanigan took the life of a female before taking his own life.

Police were performing a welfare check on the two individuals after receiving a missing persons report for both. After arriving to the residence, officers found the two dead.

Police said that the female’s next-of-kin has been notified, but her identity will not be released by APD as the victim of a domestic violence crime.

