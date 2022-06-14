Advertisement

Roadtrippin’ 2022: History of Juneau’s Glacier Highway remembered by photos dumped decades ago in the Capitol

History of Juneau’s Glacier Highway remembered by photos dumped decades ago in the Capitol
By Sean Maguire
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Glacier Highway was built at the turn of the 20th century, but a collection of photographs, showcasing its construction and improvement over decades, was almost lost to history.

George Danner III is a third-generation Juneauite. He has a photo album that has been in his family’s possession for well over 50 years. The album has engineers’ records of building the highway, interspersed with some of Danner’s family’s own photos.

The album was rescued from a garbage bin by a janitor in Alaska’s Capitol Building before statehood. The janitor gave it to Danner’s father, who was an architect and engineer, and interested in history. The photos show the difficulty of building parts of the highway, and how it would quickly deteriorate into a muddy mess during wet weather.

“It really puts into perspective how easy it is for us today to not only construct stuff like this, but use them,” Danner said.

He explains that the highway was originally built to help Juneau’s mines. They needed power and the highway gave access to hydroelectric dams. It also helped open up more of the region for homesteading and farming. Danner’s grandfather was one of Juneau’s dairy farmers. He explains that they provided the city with fresh milk, but into the 1960s fast and reliable refrigerated transportation from the Lower 48 made that unnecessary.

Juneau’s dairy farms closed, and prime grazing land was turned into grocery stores and homes for a growing city. The highway though kept being extended.

Danner says it stretched out toward Berner’s Bay with plans to build a pulp mill, but that never got built. Plans to build it closer toward Haines and Skagway have also been shelved, for now.

See more from Roadtrippin’ 2022

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Sterling Highway briefly closed
The first batch of special primary election results was released Saturday night by the division...
Palin leads in release of first batch of special primary election results
Anchorage police say that they are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning.
Anchorage police investigating early morning shooting
The East Fork Fire burning in Southwest Alaska has reached over 153,000 acres, according to an...
Wind shift helps crews battle 123k-acre East Fork, Apoon Pass fires
Alaska State Troopers
Fox man accused of killing wife, troopers say

Latest News

Authorities say four participants in an annual marine race from Washington state to Alaska were...
Several sailors in Race to Alaska rescued, out of race
History of Juneau’s Glacier Highway remembered by photos dumped decades ago in the Capitol
History of Juneau’s Glacier Highway remembered by photos dumped decades ago in the Capitol
Anchorage police say two adults were found dead inside a residence on East 16th Avenue late...
Name released in Anchorage’s homicide-suicide
Wind shift helps crews battle 129k-acre East Fork Fire
East Fork Fire starts to slow as crews work edges