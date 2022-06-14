Advertisement

Several sailors in Race to Alaska rescued, out of race

The day's headlines from Alaska's News Source
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say four participants in an annual marine race from Washington state to Alaska were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Monday when some of the contestants’ sailboats capsized.

Event organizers said in a statement that the occupants on seven boats had dropped out of the race because of rough conditions across the Strait of Juan de Fuca northwest of Seattle. Three contestants were hoisted from choppy waters by the U.S. Coast Guard or and one was rescued by a boat operated by race organizers.

The event draws contestants from across the country with a goal of being first to get from Port Townsend, Washington, to Ketchikan, Alaska, on a non-motorized vessel.

