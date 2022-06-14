Advertisement

Small plane makes emergency landing on Anchorage streets

The day's headlines from Alaska's News Source
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small plane made an emergency landing Monday night in Anchorage after running out of fuel, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

Anchorage police say officers responded around 8:45 p.m. to the corner of East Fourth Avenue and Ingra Street in downtown after a small plane landed and subsequently pulled over to a nearby parking lot.

Police did not specify what type of plane it was, but said two people were inside at the time and were unhurt. The plane did not suffer any damage.

The plane was able to refuel and taxied back to Merrill Field with a police escort.

(Courtesy Kelly Kruger)

Fast Cast, June 14, 2022