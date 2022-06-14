Small plane makes emergency landing on Anchorage streets

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small plane made an emergency landing Monday night in Anchorage after running out of fuel, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

Anchorage police say officers responded around 8:45 p.m. to the corner of East Fourth Avenue and Ingra Street in downtown after a small plane landed and subsequently pulled over to a nearby parking lot.

Police did not specify what type of plane it was, but said two people were inside at the time and were unhurt. The plane did not suffer any damage.

The plane was able to refuel and taxied back to Merrill Field with a police escort.

