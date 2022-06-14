Southcentral on pace for driest stretch of weather in decades

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain has been hard to come by not only for Anchorage, but for many across Southcentral. Since April 1, Anchorage has only recorded 0.45″ of rain, the driest stretch the municipality has seen since 1991. While onther areas across Southcentral are faring better, many areas are still seeing a top 10 or 15 driest stretch of weather. Unfortunately, looking ahead through the rest of June it will be hard for much of the area to squeeze out any significant rain. The only areas that look to see any measurable rain over the next two weeks will be coastal regions of Southcentral and areas over the mountains.

June is the 3rd consecutive month with below average precipitation for Southcentral. With limited rain, fire danger continues to remain a threat. Many areas across the region continue to see a high fire danger, so it’s important to remember to practice fire safety. While some areas have seen a burn permit suspenion lifted, it’s still important to refrain from fires unless it’s neccessary.

While we remain on the dry side, temperatures won’t feel too terrible. Daily highs over the next week will warm in the mid to upper 60s, with a slight chance we could see a day or two with highs in the lower 70s.

Remember that Southcentral remains under a drought and that will likely continue to grow, until the area sees some much needed rain. With a rainfall deficit since April sitting at 1″, it will take several for days of rain to lift us out of the drought and fire danger we’re seeing.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

