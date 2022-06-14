Sterling Highway briefly closed

KASILOF, Alaska (KTUU) - The Sterling Highway has been reopened after it was briefly closed, according to Alaska State Troopers.

According to an online dispatch, downed power lines have caused the closure of the Sterling Highway at mile 110, near the Kasilof River bridge. Troopers initially wrote that they expected the closure to last over four hours, but the road was reopened in under an hour.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.