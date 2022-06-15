Advertisement

Anchorage area wildfire smoke abated

What can residents do about poor air quality if more wildfire smoke comes this summer
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For most of Monday, the smoke from wildfires around the state was so thick, mountains were barely visible.

Tourists stopping at Point Woronzof for a look back at the city barely had a view. Anchorage’s Air Quality Specialist Matt Stichick said the persistent haze nearly caused the first air quality alert of the summer.

“Yesterday was our first day where we were seeing ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ as a potential for the day’s category,” Stichick said. “But it did not turn out that way due to clearing air.”

The Municipal Health Department updates air quality daily on their website. Even though Tuesday’s air quality in Anchorage was in the good range, Alaska is likely to have more wildfires, and Anchorage will see smoke again. When it comes, Stichick said, it’s best to be prepared.

“Any time people feel discomfort, any sort of breathing difficulty, it makes sense to listen to your body and take shelter indoors if that’s happening,” Stichick said. “If their house is not sealed tight to the point that they have significantly cleaner air indoors, they can always seek respite at one of the city’s libraries which usually have very good filtration on them.”

One thing Stichick said won’t help when it comes to smoke is wearing most masks — particularly the kind that many people don to protect themselves against COVID-19. Stichick said the mask won’t filter out fine smoke particles, and, if anything, could make breathing worse.

“If somebody’s already having trouble breathing, this (a mask) could add additional stress to their system.”

