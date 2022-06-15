Advertisement

Anchorage sees the warmest first half of June on record

The average temperature so far through the month is 60.2 degrees
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:42 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanks to record breaking warmth for the first week of June, this month is pushing into record territory. Currently, the first half of the month is sitting with an average temperature above 60 degrees, the warmest first half of June ever recorded in Anchorage. Should this trend continue, it’s possible that both 2019 and 2022 will bring the only June’s in recorded history with an average temperature during the month above 60 degrees.

While we have cooled off significantly from the record warmth at the beginning of the month, temperatures are set to continue to climb into the mid to upper 60s. We could even flirt with the lower 70s over the next week for many areas across Southcentral. Unfortunately, rain still doesn’t look likely for much of the region, outside of your typical showers over the mountains during the peak afternoon heating. This will most likely occur for areas over the Chugach and Talkeetna Mountains.

While Southcentral continues to remain on the dry side, with temperatures in the 60s, rain is making a return to the Aleutians. An area of low pressure will continue to build to the north, leading to widespread rain and windy conditions for the islands. This activity will slowly creep to the north, leading to some much needed rain for parts of Southwest into Friday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane made an emergency landing Monday night in Anchorage after running out of fuel,...
Small plane makes emergency landing on Anchorage streets
Anchorage police say two adults were found dead inside a residence on East 16th Avenue late...
Name released in Anchorage’s homicide-suicide
Alaska State Troopers
Sterling Highway briefly closed
A single-vehicle accident briefly closed two lanes of the Glenn Highway Tuesday.
Glenn Highway lanes reopened after brief closure due to accident
Alaska State Troopers
Fox man accused of killing wife, troopers say

Latest News

Anchorage sees the warmest first half of June on record
Anchorage sees the warmest first half of June on record
Smoky Sunset-6-14-22_Mary Ellen_JP
Mid-June already? Enjoy Alaska’s summer!
Smoky Sunset-6-14-22_Mary Ellen_JP
Mid-June already? Enjoy Alaska's summer!
Southcentral on pace for driest stretch of weather in decades
Southcentral Alaska on pace for driest stretch of weather in decades