Glenn Highway lanes closed due to accident

By Tim Rockey
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two lanes of the southbound Glenn Highway are closed near the Fort Richardson exit.

According to a community alert, police responded to a single-vehicle rollover at 3:54 p.m.

“While first responders attend to the driver, the middle and right-hand lanes are shut down,” police wrote. “Please merge left.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

