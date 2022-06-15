Advertisement

Inside the Gates: Arctic Thunder Air Show returns to JBER after 4-year pause

After a 4 year pause, the Artic Thunder Airshow is set to take place at JBER the last weekend...
After a 4 year pause, the Artic Thunder Airshow is set to take place at JBER the last weekend of July.(WPTA)
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The air will once again be filled with aerobatic twists and turns from planes, as the Arctic Thunder Air Show returns to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson after a four-year COVID-19 pause.

Over the past year, military personnel have worked hard to create the air show. This summer, fans can expect to see performances from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor team, as well as civilian aircraft routines.

“We’ll be highlighting aspects of all the armed forces here; our sister services — not just the Air Force — as well as some of our coalition partners,” Capt. Michael Joo said. Joo will coordinate much of the show from the ground with the rest of the directorial staff.

The show runs July 30 and 31, the last weekend of the month. Admission is free to the public, and those looking to attend can enter from the Boniface and Richardson gates.

In past years, the shows have seen weekend totals of 140,000 to 180,000 spectators. Military personnel said that spectators should be aware of additional traffic that may be on the road that weekend.

On the ground, fans can enjoy around 90 different booths and check out different vehicles and aircraft, in addition to listening to live music performances throughout the day from different military personnel bands.

Joo said spectators can also get a look at recent STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) projects underway.

“We’ll have an extensive STEM area that’s highlighting some science and math advancements, both within the department of defense and outside,” Joo said.

The event, officials said, is a way to thank the community for their constant support, in addition to giving them a peek at some of the work they do.

“We are looking to educate the community on what we do and why we do it. All the training that goes into the things that we do,” Lt. Col. Roderic Rosario said.

That also includes providing the public with demonstrations such as tactical techniques that would be used in combat scenarios.

“That’ll be a mini dogfight and then an airfield assault, ground assault, and then a personal recovery medivac,“ Rosario said. “All of that kind of crushed into about 15 to 20 minutes. Should be very exciting.”

More information on show lineup and the event can be found on the Arctic Thunder Air Show website.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane made an emergency landing Monday night in Anchorage after running out of fuel,...
Small plane makes emergency landing on Anchorage streets
Anchorage police say two adults were found dead inside a residence on East 16th Avenue late...
Name released in Anchorage’s homicide-suicide
Alaska State Troopers
Sterling Highway briefly closed
A single-vehicle accident briefly closed two lanes of the Glenn Highway Tuesday.
Glenn Highway lanes reopened after brief closure due to accident
Alaska State Troopers
Fox man accused of killing wife, troopers say

Latest News

credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
Lindsay Corporation crash testing
Internal emails uncover questions surrounding maker of X-Lite guardrails, found installed throughout Alaska
Quinhagak man sentenced to 99 years for murder
Quinhagak man sentenced to 99 years for murder
Mendenhall Glacier
Roadtrippin’ 2022: Driving Juneau’s Glacier Highway — hikes, history, and great views over the Chilkat Mountains