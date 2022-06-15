Mid-June already? Enjoy Alaska’s summer!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fire crews and communities in Southwest Alaska are still dealing with a continuing tundra fire — the East Fork Fire — as we head into the middle of the month of June. Southwest winds are pushing the fire north, with smoke drifting with the winds.

Southcentral Alaska will see a ridge of high pressure pop up from the North Pacific Ocean and settle in for a few days stay. This weather pattern often promotes sunny, dry weather capable of producing high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. The ridge will extend to encompass the North Gulf Coast to the Southeast archipelago. A warming trend occurs for this part of Alaska as well.

Sunshine makes an all-day appearance for Wainwright, Utqiagvik and Deadhorse Wednesday. Thunderstorms are likely to pop up over portion of the Interior, including Glennallen and the Lake Louise area.

A large circulation of low pressure is already over the western end of the Aleutian chain, bringing rain and gusty Southeast winds to Unalaska and Adak. Wind gusts are expected to reach 55 to 60 mph. This storm churns through the Aleutians and eventually works its way to Southwest Alaska starting Thursday night.

The hot spot Tuesday was Kaltag in Western Alaska with 75 degrees, and the cold spot was 30 degrees in Tin City, on the Seward Peninsula in Northwest Alaska.

