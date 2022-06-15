Palin still leads, standings mostly unchanged in most recent election results update

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Election results remain largely similar to the initial standings from Saturday as the Alaska Division of Elections released the most recent batch of ballot counts Wednesday.

Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin remains atop the leaderboard with a cushion of nearly 12,000 votes over fellow Republican Nick Begich III. Nonpartisan candidate Al Gross and Democrat Mary Peltola remain in the third and fourth place spots — respectively — with a substantial lead over the trailing candidates ahead of the Aug. 16 Special General election to fill the remainder of the term for the late Rep. Don Young in Congress.

Palin’s lead shrunk as her total ballot count continues to grow. The former Vice Presidential candidate now has 37,558 votes which account for 28.30% of all ballots cast — dropping slightly from the 30% of total ballots that she had received at the last tally. Begich received nearly 4,000 additional votes — now totaling 25,625 — increasing his percentage only marginally.

Gross received over 3,000 additional ballots and now has 16,921 total. Peltola also added over 3,000 additional votes and has now received 8.71% of ballots, extending her lead over fifth-place candidate Republican Tara Sweeney. The Division of Elections has now tallied 133,022 ballots.

Sweeney trails Peltola by over 4,000 votes with 7,257. Trailing Sweeney is undeclared candidate Santa Claus with 6,018, Nonpartisan Jeff Lowenfels with 4,994, Democrat Chris Constant with 4,843, former Republican state Sen. John Coghill with 3,317 and rounding out the top 10 is Republican Josh Revak with 3,170.

While voters chose only one candidate during the by-mail special primary election, they will be able to rank the candidates 1-4 during the Special General Election in August.

The Division of Elections will release its third ballot count on Friday and issue its final vote counts on Tuesday before the State Review Board begins next Thursday. The target date for the Division of Elections to certify the results is June 25.

