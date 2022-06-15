Quinhagak man sentenced to 99 years for murder

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks Superior Court judge sentenced a Quinhagak man Monday to 99 years in jail for first-degree murder.

According to a press release from the Department of Law, Judge Michael McDonald sentenced 20-year-old Jordan Mark for the murder of 10-year-old Ida Aguchak in March 2020.

Mark pleaded guilty and no trial was held.

“I apologize for the pain I caused and the hearts I broke,” Mark told the court. “There is no excuse for what I’ve done. I hope you see past that and see who I actually am. I’m a human being. I made a terrible mistake.”

Mark signed an admission of facts where he admitted to kidnapping, sexual assault and the murder of Aguchak on March 15, 2020.

“The State also emphasized that Mr. Mark lied to local law enforcement when he claimed to have searched the area where he knew Ida’s body was during search efforts, and that he pointed the State Troopers to an innocent person as a suspect in order to draw suspicion away from him,” the release said. “The State argued that Mr. Mark deserved the highest sentence because he continuously chose violence and showed a shocking disregard for the consent, safety, and the life of Ida Aguchak in every decision he made on March 15, 2020, as well as during his attempts to cover up his crimes.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.