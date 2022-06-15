Roadtrippin’ 2022: A golden experience at McCarthy’s Golden Saloon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Every Alaskan town has a certain pulse. In McCarthy, a town with about 100 summer residents, that heartbeat starts at the Golden Saloon.

“I think the Golden Saloon is so special because it’s a place where the community comes together for a lot of different reasons. To just enjoy a cold beer after a hard day’s work,” Manager Megan Gertz said, “This is kind of the meeting spot for so many different reasons.”

At the end of a long day hiking in the Wrangell-Saint Elias mountains or exploring the Kennecott Mines National Historic Landmark, the Golden Saloon offers a place to relax. A place to enjoy a beer, chat with friends or where one can simply sit on the porch and take in the beautiful scenery. And every Thursday night is open mic night.

“Every Thursday the community comes together and shares their talents and it’s always a pretty good show,” Gertz said.

And whether you live in McCarthy or are just passing through, everyone has a smile on their face at the end of the day. Because when you’re at the Golden Saloon, you’re treated like family.

“My favorite part of it is being part of this community. I’ve met a lot of friends here that have turned into what I would consider family,” Gertz said.

The musical opportunities will be expanding at the Golden Saloon with the addition of a new outdoor music stage that’s currently under construction and expected to be up and running soon. There is also a free shuttle service that runs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from the saloon to Kennecott, for those staying nearby.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.