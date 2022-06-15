Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills

Try to pay the minimum, on-time to protect your credit score
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:13 AM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Credit card debt continues to climb in the U.S. as experts expect people to lean on their cards to offset inflation, rising interest rates and for help with basic expenses like food and utilities.

Rising prices could be detrimental to as many as 40% of Americans in households earning about $45,00 a year or less, according to recent analysis from NerdWallet.

Elizabeth Renter, a data analyst for NerdWallet, said if you are in financial trouble or can’t make your minimum payment on your credit card, get help. The first place to turn is your credit card issuer.

“Credit card issuers have financial hardship programs that aren’t just for the pandemic,” Renter said. “So, whether you lose a job or bills just get out of control. Give them a call and they may be able to help reduce your payments temporarily.”

If that doesn’t work, Renter said look for a nonprofit credit counseling or debt management firm that can help you make plans to tackle your debt.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane made an emergency landing Monday night in Anchorage after running out of fuel,...
Small plane makes emergency landing on Anchorage streets
Anchorage police say two adults were found dead inside a residence on East 16th Avenue late...
Name released in Anchorage’s homicide-suicide
Alaska State Troopers
Sterling Highway briefly closed
A single-vehicle accident briefly closed two lanes of the Glenn Highway Tuesday.
Glenn Highway lanes reopened after brief closure due to accident
Alaska State Troopers
Fox man accused of killing wife, troopers say

Latest News

Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday, August...
Michigan cop charged with murder in Lyoya’s death is fired
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Stocks rally after Fed’s big rate hike to fight inflation
A 14-year-old become Milwaukee's 100th homicide victim for 2022.
Graduating 14-year-old marks Milwaukee’s 100th homicide
A Connecticut woman says she was startled to come home to find a bear in her house.
VIDEO: Woman comes home to huge bear in her kitchen
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is...
Fauci tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’