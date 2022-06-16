Advertisement

Anchorage police investigate traffic fatality, E. 15th Avenue and Medfra Street

Anchorage Police Lights
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:49 AM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Anchorage police officers and the Anchorage Fire Department responded to a single vehicle collision at 15th Avenue and Medfra Street.

The preliminary investigation indicated an adult male driver of a yellow cab, traveling westbound on 15th Avenue in the right lane, struck a light pole near Medfra Street. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, no one else was inside the vehicle and no other cars were involved.

The name of the driver will be released once next of kin procedures are complete.

Delays in the area are expected for a couple hours.

