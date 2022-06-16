A bill to solidify village public safety has passed. Now what?

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Senate Bill 81, which aims to strengthen the state’s Village Public Safety Officer program, is critical for tribes and villages in rural Alaska.

The bill was recently passed by the state Senate and House of Representatives.

Since its implementation in the 1970s, there has been criticism by citizens. The program’s current statute was said to not detail the law enforcement work that village police officers do in reality. Many people who reside in small communities are eager to know what’s next with the new adjustments that were made.

Joel Hard, Director of the VPSO program, states that once the governor signs the bill, changes will be made immediately.

“There’s some weaknesses in the program that this eliminates, or at least addresses,” states Hard.

One of those concerns was ensuring the indirect costs of the program are funded for expenditures such as fuel or housing in remote villages.

“That’s an unfair advantage for many villages that don’t have the capacity to do that or the ability to sustain it once they did have it,” Hard said. “So now the program is now allowed to use funding to support housing and infrastructure to support VPSO’s. That’s one of the most critical pieces.”

Another issue addressed in the bill involves village officers who find themselves in direct conflict of interest involving the arrest of family and friends. The new solution involves traveling village public safety officers to avoid such clashes.

“We’re seeing people from Outside come to villages to provide those services, so there aren’t those immediate relationships to be struggling with, but over time as you live in a village you’re going to develop those relationships,” Hard said. “So it’s going to take constant attention and management and utilizing of different people where we can when we can.”

Efforts in recruitment and retention have also been a key piece in the success of the program. To attract new officers, incentive programs such as higher wages have been implemented.

Col. Bryan Barlow said that it requires a different kind of officer to be part of the program.

“We have to put a lot of focus on our recruitment and retention efforts to hire the best people that we possibly can for this really complicated mission of policing in rural parts of Alaska, which carries along with it a different meaning than it does in different parts of the country,” Barlow said.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy added funding to this year’s budget to hire an additional 10 officers as part of his People First initiative. According to the Alaska State Troopers, there are six recruits set to graduate next week.

