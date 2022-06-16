Advertisement

Police: Son arrested after beating mother to death with hammer

Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funchess, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for...
Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funchess, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for the death of his mother.(Jackson Police Department)
By Anthony Warren and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police in Mississippi are investigating a homicide where a mother was killed by her son.

The Jackson Police Department reports Dekarius Funches, 21, was taken into custody earlier this week in connection with the death of his 42-year-old mother, Latasha Funches.

Dekarius Funches allegedly beat his 42-year-old mother to death with a hammer at a residence about 15 minutes outside of downtown Jackson, as reported by WLBT.

Officers said the 21-year-old was arrested in Carroll County after he took off from the scene and led police on a pursuit.

Jackson police didn’t release any further immediate details, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Glacier Valley Elementary School is seen in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Alaska kids served sealant instead of milk at school program
A small plane made an emergency landing Monday night in Anchorage after running out of fuel,...
Small plane makes emergency landing on Anchorage streets
After a 4 year pause, the Artic Thunder Airshow is set to take place at JBER the last weekend...
Inside the Gates: Arctic Thunder Air Show returns to JBER after 4-year pause
The first batch of special primary election results was released Saturday night by the division...
Palin still leads, standings mostly unchanged in most recent election results update
Anchorage police say two adults were found dead inside a residence on East 16th Avenue late...
Name released in Anchorage’s homicide-suicide

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden said the new law would “bring down prices to give American families...
Biden signs new shipping law he says can cut consumer costs
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Gateway towns to Yellowstone become dead ends after flood
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle among World Cup sites