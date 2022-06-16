Roadtrippin’ 2022: The short journey from Juneau to Skagway by air

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For visitors and locals to Alaska alike, planning a road trip often involves flights, seeing as many of the gems across the state aren’t easily accessible by road, if reachable that way at all.

In the case of travel from Juneau to Skagway, there are a couple of options. One of them is a short flight from Juneau International Airport to the Skagway airport, a much smaller operation that focuses mainly on Alaska Seaplanes’ services to and from the Capitol city and nearby town of Haines.

For the trip from Juneau, travelers can expect to go from a ticketing counter and seating area in the downstairs part of the airport to a small plane that will typically carry a combination of passengers, luggage, baggage and boxes, and any other goods that need taking to Skagway or Haines. Eight passengers, leaving only the co-pilot seat open, were on this particular flight to Skagway.

The short hop — if moving along a more direct path — is guided by the Alaska Marine Highway System route for more than 80 miles. Heading north and slightly west, while hugging the coastline, travelers will fly above several state parks and marine state parks, glaciers and other stunning features that will impress even those familiar with the area.

On a clear day, the journey seems more like a sightseeing tour without a featured narrator than it does a commercial flight. This 30-minute ride is reason in itself to take a trip to the tiny town of Skagway, and a great way to kick off a Roadtrippin’ adventure!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.