Roadtrippin’ 22: Riding the Alaska Marine Highway from Juneau to Skagway

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - On board the M/V LeConte, two members of our Roadtrippin’ crew headed from Juneau to Skagway via Haines; a trip that takes a little more than six hours.

The ferry left Auke Bay Ferry Terminal bright and early before 7 a.m. Drivers are asked to arrive an hour early so that vehicles can be carefully parked on the ferry.

Setting off, passengers can look back at Juneau as they depart and at the towering ice of the Mendenhall Glacier. Wildlife sightings from ferries in the Lynn Canal are common. Humpback whales, dolphins, and bald eagles all can be seen by passengers.

Meals are offered on board, but due to short staffing, it took a little longer than usual to get breakfast. As the food service staff are state of Alaska employees, tipping is prohibited.

The M/V LeConte has a small cafeteria to sit and eat. There is also comfortable seating indoors near the bow of the ship, and in the movie lounge. On the top deck are two solariums on the starboard and port sides of the ferry. Passengers can lie back on outdoor horizontal deck chairs under heated lights.

