Sentencing hearing for Erick Almandinger reset for early August

Previously delayed proceedings now delayed even further after new developments
By Carly Schreck
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly six years after four teenagers brutally murdered David Grunwald, the sentencing hearing of Erick Almandinger got underway this morning at the Palmer Courthouse. Almandinger and Bradley Renfro are the last of the group to be sentenced, after Austin Barrett accepted a plea deal and Dominic Johnson was sentenced to 99 years.

The sentencing proceedings for Almandinger and Renfro — previously delayed — could now be delayed even further as Almandinger’s public defense attorney John Putikka, announced this morning that Barrett would like to testify to the Grunwald family.

“I guess apparently that he needs to face the Grunwalds and own up for what he, take ownership of what he did,” Putikka told the judge.

It was not inherently clear exactly what Barrett would testify to, but later in the afternoon during questioning of a psychiatric expert witness, Anne McBride, Putikka alluded that Barrett wanted to tell the court that he was the one who shot Grunwald, not Almandinger. Since the trials began, it has never been made clear which of the four pulled the trigger.

Grunwald’s mother, Edie — who has notably been present for every court date since the murder of her son — said a confession to who the shooter was won’t change anything.

“It’ll change something for him,” Grunwald said. “At this point, really, if you look at ‘is he telling the truth,’ none of them have told the truth the whole time.”

The state prosecutor had a similar response, arguing that Barrett lost his credibility after the four of them were caught lying through the whole proceedings regarding what actually happened that day. They also said the timing of the testimony isn’t a coincidence on the heels of Almandinger’s and Renfro’s sentencings.

“It sounds like he wants to come face the Grunwalds, fine,” said District Attorney said Melissa Wininger-Howard. “Who the shooter is is really irrelevant as far as the state is concerned.”

Almandinger’s hearing was scheduled through Friday of this week, but the Alaska Court System has since updated its website to reflect that the Thursday and Friday hearings have been reset to Aug. 8-10 later this year, along with Renfro’s hearing as well.

Judge Gregory Heath told the defense to file a motion to make Barrett a witness in Almandinger’s hearing, at which point the judge will schedule a confidential hearing with Barrett and his attorney before Barrett can take the stand.

Edith Grunwald said she is extremely frustrated by the move, but that this is a life-long commitment that she will continue to be present for.

“It’s a forever thing,” Grunwald admitted. “It’s just — it’s not something that there’s ever a real closure to.”

