Sunny, warm and long June days are here

High pressure heats us up
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:20 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure has popped up out of the North Pacific Ocean for a short visit.

While it lingers, skies will be partly to mostly sunny and daytime temperatures climb to the 60s and 70s. The ridge will most impact Southwest, Southcentral and Southeast Alaska.

Lightning picked up in frequency Wednesday evening, moving east to west over the Interior. As of 6:40 pm, there were 777 lightning strikes recorded. Thunderstorms are again possible Thursday in the Interior, parts of the Brooks Range and Panhandle.

Southwest Alaska warms up after some cooler temperatures showed up. However, areas of smoke are in the forecast for Fort Yukon and Galena.

A low pressure system will churn east through the Aleutians over the next 36 hours. East winds increase to 20-35 mph for Saint Paul and southeast winds 15-30, gusting to 45 mph in Cold Bay.

