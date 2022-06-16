Advertisement

WATCH: Inmates save officer from assault at detention center

Jail officials say Bridgette Harvey attacked Deputy Lillian Jimenez at a detention center in Florida. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – An inmate’s recent attack on a detention officer was caught on camera.

Jail officials say Bridgette Harvey attacked Deputy Lillian Jimenez from behind at a detention center in Florida.

Harvey attempted to choke Jimenez with a pillowcase.

Jimenez was able to call for the emergency response team on her radio while several other inmates came to her and removed the pillowcase from around her neck.

The detention officer suffered minor injuries.

Harvey and a co-conspirator who helped her are facing assault charges.

They were moved to solitary confinement, along with two other inmates who are accused of playing a role in the attack.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Glacier Valley Elementary School is seen in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Alaska kids served sealant instead of milk at school program
A small plane made an emergency landing Monday night in Anchorage after running out of fuel,...
Small plane makes emergency landing on Anchorage streets
Anchorage police say two adults were found dead inside a residence on East 16th Avenue late...
Name released in Anchorage’s homicide-suicide
The first batch of special primary election results was released Saturday night by the division...
Palin still leads, standings mostly unchanged in most recent election results update
After a 4 year pause, the Artic Thunder Airshow is set to take place at JBER the last weekend...
Inside the Gates: Arctic Thunder Air Show returns to JBER after 4-year pause

Latest News

FILE - Revlon products are on display in a store, Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in North Andover,...
Revlon, beauty icon in crowded market, files for bankruptcy
FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at...
Kevin Spacey ‘strenuously’ denies sex charges, granted bail
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Floodwaters from Yellowstone surge through eastern Montana
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
RAW: Flooding continues to devastate Yellowstone, parts of Montana
‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
‘The Office’ and ‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive to Comic Con event