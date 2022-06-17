Advertisement

Aleutian low brings return to clouds for Southcentral

Isolated showers will be possible for coastal regions into the weekend
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:44 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Aleutian low continues to bring much needed rain to parts of Southwest Alaska. Not only is it helping alleviate some drought concerns, but the rain is working to disperse smoke out of parts of Southwest. While the rain will stay primarily to our west through the weekend, we’ll see some spotty to isolated showers build in through Southcentral. This comes as the low continues to move northeast through the Aleutians. With clouds expected to return into the weekend, this will keep temperatures on the seasonal side for much of the region.

One more day of sunshine can be expected for Southeast, before clouds and rain return to the region. As the pattern shifts, this will drop temperatures back into the upper 50s and lower 60s through much of next week.

Meanwhile through the Interior, some isolated storms can be expected. Daily highs will warm into the 60s and 70s, with some areas of smoke possible.

Have a wonderful weekend!

