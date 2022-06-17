Advertisement

Aleutian low pushes out high pressure

Cooler with increasing clouds Friday
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain showers made it into Southwest Alaska today, helping to deliver at least a little wet weather to a dry state.

The showers are also helping to dissipate smoke in communities like Saint Mary’s, close to the East Fork Fire.

The ridge that brought the sunshine and clear skies to Southcentral Alaska moves east through Friday. Eastern parts of Prince William Sound and the North Gulf Coast will continue under sunny skies through Saturday morning. Southeast Alaska will also get a nice sunny start to Friday and the weekend. Temperatures are likely to hit the 70s again Friday.

Interior Alaska has seen lightning fire up in the afternoon and evening hours. The concern about lightning strikes starting wildfires will persist.

The hot spot today was Kaltag and it was a hot one at 82 degrees. Deadhorse was the cold spot at 31.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Glacier Valley Elementary School is seen in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Alaska kids served sealant instead of milk at school program
After a 4 year pause, the Artic Thunder Airshow is set to take place at JBER the last weekend...
Inside the Gates: Arctic Thunder Air Show returns to JBER after 4-year pause
The first batch of special primary election results was released Saturday night by the division...
Palin still leads, standings mostly unchanged in most recent election results update
A small plane made an emergency landing Monday night in Anchorage after running out of fuel,...
Small plane makes emergency landing on Anchorage streets
Anchorage Police Lights
Anchorage police investigate fatal downtown taxi crash

Latest News

Baby Birds-Michael Glidden_JP 6-16-22
Aleutian low pushes out high pressure
A severe drought has returned to Alaska for the first time since 2019
A severe drought has returned to Alaska for the first time since 2019
A severe drought has returned to Alaska for the first time since 2019
A severe drought has returned to Alaska for the first time since 2019
Pool time Moose-Kristy Jones-JP 6-15-22
Sunny, warm and long June days are here