Aleutian low pushes out high pressure

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain showers made it into Southwest Alaska today, helping to deliver at least a little wet weather to a dry state.

The showers are also helping to dissipate smoke in communities like Saint Mary’s, close to the East Fork Fire.

The ridge that brought the sunshine and clear skies to Southcentral Alaska moves east through Friday. Eastern parts of Prince William Sound and the North Gulf Coast will continue under sunny skies through Saturday morning. Southeast Alaska will also get a nice sunny start to Friday and the weekend. Temperatures are likely to hit the 70s again Friday.

Interior Alaska has seen lightning fire up in the afternoon and evening hours. The concern about lightning strikes starting wildfires will persist.

The hot spot today was Kaltag and it was a hot one at 82 degrees. Deadhorse was the cold spot at 31.

