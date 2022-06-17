Advertisement

Anchorage police investigating Spenard homicide

File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.(KTUU)
By Joey Klecka and Paul Choate
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One man is dead and a second is in jail after a stabbing in the Spenard neighborhood, according to Anchorage police.

James Patlan, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

Officers responded to a home on West 26th Avenue, between Spenard Road and Arctic Boulevard, shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a physical altercation, where they found a person with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation showed there was a fight between Patlan and the victim, and during the fight, Patlan stabbed the victim multiple times, police said.

The victim, identified as an adult male, later died in the hospital.

No others are suspected of being involved. Police said they believe this to be an isolated incident.

Police said they will not release the victim’s identity due to the incident being investigated as a domestic violence crime.

Patlan is being held in the Anchorage jail.

This article has been updated with additional information.

