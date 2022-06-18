Advertisement

Attacker injures 3 at San Francisco International Airport

FILE PHOTO - Authorities say one person was arrested and a KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife...
FILE PHOTO - Authorities say one person was arrested and a KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife was found at the scene.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a man armed with an “edged weapon” has attacked passengers at San Francisco International Airport, leaving three with cuts and scrapes.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the pre-security public area of the International Terminal.

Police say the man drove to the airport, went inside and walked around the departure terminal before pulling a weapon and attacking three men.

Police say a suspect has been arrested.

A KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife was found at the scene.

Airport officials say the passengers were treated for minor injuries before continuing on their travels and other airport operations weren’t affected.

There’s no word on a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police Lights
Anchorage police investigate fatal downtown taxi crash
The Glacier Valley Elementary School is seen in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Alaska kids served sealant instead of milk at school program
Alaska salmon (File)
Fish and Game announces sport fishing closures for king salmon on the Kenai Peninsula
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Anchorage police investigating Spenard homicide
File photo
Sentencing hearing for Erick Almandinger reset for early August

Latest News

New York Times says an Uvalde police officer passed up shot on the school shooter moments...
New York Times: Uvalde officer passed up shot on school shooter
It’s Alaska Invasive Species Awareness Week, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials held a public...
Zebra mussels the focus of Alaska Invasive Species Awareness Week
A display of Zebra Mussels in a tube.
Zebra mussels the focus of Alaska Invasive Species Awareness Week
FILE PHOTO - A House committee presents findings that show Trump knowingly spread false claims...
Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole