Weather pattern shift over the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure over the Gulf of Alaska is drifting east, and that means a weather shift through the weekend.

A large expanse of low pressure is encompassing the state, rotating clouds and rain across Alaska. Lightning was firing up in the Interior.

Southcentral Alaska will see partly sunny skies Saturday, increasing clouds and a chance of showers on Sunday with highs in the 60s.

The hot spot on Friday was Eagle at 81. The cold spot was Deadhorse with 30 degrees.

