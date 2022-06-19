Advertisement

Man wanted for punching Louisville, Ky., mayor in the face

Louisville police are looking for the man who punched their city’s mayor in the face Saturday night. (Source: Louisville Police Department)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUSVILLE, Ky. (CNN) - Louisville police are looking for the man who punched their city’s mayor in the face Saturday night.

Mayor Greg Fischer was at a popular downtown event when he was assaulted.

Louisville police released several screengrabs from surveillance video showing a man they are calling a suspect.

According to a Facebook post, investigators say the mayor is doing fine.

Fischer, a Democrat, is in his third term as mayor of Kentucky’s largest city and cannot run again due to term limits.

Craig Greenberg, the 2022 Democratic nominee to replace him, survived an apparent assassination attempt in February.

On Twitter, Greenberg sent well wishes to Fischer saying, “We cannot solve our disagreements with violence.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Anchorage police investigating Spenard homicide
Alaska salmon (File)
Fish and Game announces sport fishing closures for king salmon on the Kenai Peninsula
The Glacier Valley Elementary School is seen in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Juneau School Board learns more about 12 kids who ingested floor sealant, instead of milk
A high number of ballots have been rejected from rural Alaska in the state's primary special...
Concerns raised over high number of ballots rejected in special primary election
Republican Sarah Palin maintained her lead over the rest of the field, even as the total...
Top 4 in special House primary maintain positioning after latest ballot count

Latest News

Performers play in downtown Anchorage on June 18, 2022.
Summer Solstice festival welcomes crowd in Anchorage
Team Take Down takes on the Mayor's Marathon
Team Take Down takes on the Mayor's Marathon
A K9 team detected $60,000 worth of meth in a car with four children at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Border Patrol finds $60K of meth hidden in children’s car seats
Man wanted for punching Louisville mayor in the face