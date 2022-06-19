Widely scattered showers for Father’s Day and Juneteenth

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Since April 1, the rain gauge at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is 1.19 inches below the climatological average, and one-half inch of that is just for the month of June. Yes, the Anchorage area has had a very dry Spring. So, while the timing could better, with many festivals, celebrations, and events taking place for Father’s Day, Juneteenth, and the upcoming Summer Solstice, any rainfall, albeit somewhat of nuisance, is much needed.

A few showers Saturday night become more prevalent, but still scattered, across the Anchorage bowl and the Mat-Su Valley on Sunday. A steadier, more consistent light rain is expected along the southern Kenai over into locations around Prince William Sound. Highs will range from the upper 50s along the coast and around the Sound, to the lower 60s for Anchorage, with mid 60s for the Mat-Su Valley and Copper River Basin. On Monday, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with on a spotty shower for Anchorage and the Valley as rain becomes more scattered along the Kenai coast and Prince William Sound. The threat (or should I say “opportunity”) for showers sticks around through Tuesday, which is also the Summer Solstice, officially marking the start of Summer at 1:13 am Alaska Time. Fitting, too, as summer-time warmth and dryness returns for the second half of the week.

Since Wednesday, the region enjoyed a fabulous stretch of weather with sunshine largely dominating deep blue skies allowing temperatures surging into the 60s and 70s. The warmest day was Thursday when Juneau saw a high temperature of 79 degrees, Sitka - 76 degrees, and Ketchikan - 73 degrees. Clouds will continue to thicken overnight with many locations seeing rain and scattered showers by the middle part of the day. Wet weather is expected for the region through much of the upcoming week.

Happy Father’s Day, and “thank you”, to all the dad’s and father figures out there. Enjoy your special day.

