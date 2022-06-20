Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-month-old girl in Texas

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Winter Jones, a 2-month-old girl with black hair, brown...
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Winter Jones, a 2-month-old girl with black hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a pink and white flower print zippered sleeper.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 2-month-old girl believed to be in in grave or immediate danger.

The Harker Heights Police Department is searching for Winter Jones, a Black female weighing 13 1/2 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a pink and white flower print zippered sleeper.

Police are looking for 33-year-old Rotoyia Vertison, a Black female, 5 feet tall and 218 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes with a flower tattoo on the right wrist, and Runnesha Vertison, 29 years old, 5-foot-7 and 118 pounds, with black and blonde dreadlocked hair, dark brown eyes with a chest tattoo and a half sleeve tattoo on both arms in connection with the abduction.

The suspect is believed to be driving a silver 2014 Ford, Fusion with a Texas license plate number of PDY6485. The suspect was last heard from in Harker Heights.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction is asked to call the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5423 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team Take Down poses for a photo before taking on the Anchorage Mayor's Marathon in June of 2022.
Team Take Down, an African American running group, tackles Anchorage Mayor’s Marathon
A man moved into a Las Vegas-area apartment without knowing someone was killed there.
Man unknowingly moves into apartment where a murder took place just months before
A high number of ballots have been rejected from rural Alaska in the state's primary special...
Concerns raised over high number of ballots rejected in special primary election
The Glacier Valley Elementary School is seen in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Juneau School Board learns more about 12 kids who ingested floor sealant, instead of milk
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Anchorage police investigating Spenard homicide

Latest News

Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, reacts after a putt on the 13th hole during the final round of...
Fitzpatrick’s victory a win for golf at thrilling US Open
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Vice President Kamala Harris says Juneteenth is celebration of the the fulfilment of...
Juneteenth celebration: Harris remarks