Anchorage stabbing leaves man with life-threatening wounds; suspect arrested

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was arrested and charged in connection with a Friday night stabbing, Anchorage police say, that left another man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

According to a report by the Anchorage Police Department, officers were flagged down near A Street and 32nd Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Friday by a man who told them he had been stabbed. Police say he had upper-body wounds and was taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with life-threatening injuries.

Police later arrested 60-year-old Harry Bartels and jailed him on several charges, including first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and a tampering with evidence charge.

Officers said a motive for the stabbing is still under investigation.

An Anchorage police spokesperson did not provide an update on the man’s condition Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.