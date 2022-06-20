One more seasonal day before warmer weather returns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Scattered activity continues to bring some much needed rain to Southcentral. While the rain remains light in nature, it’s helping us stay on the cooler and seasonal side. While the rain will do little to our drought, it was nice to see a few days of seasonal weather. We’ll hold onto at least one more afternoon with highs in the mid 60s, before daily highs begin to make a run in the mid to upper 70s.

The area of low pressure responsible for our showery nature across Southcentral, will continue to move northeast through the Gulf of Alaska. This will shift the main focus of rain into Southeast, with a growing ridge of high pressure across the rest of the state. As the ridge continues to build into the state, we’ll see the return to sunshine and daily highs begin making a run into the mid to upper 70s.

To date we’ve already seen 11 days where highs have topped out in the 70s, with an average year bringing 15 days. With another run of 70s expected in the forecast that could last well over a week, it’s possible we could expect to see a warm summer for much of the state. This will not only lead to wildfire concerns, but a growing drought problem for Southcentral.

Record highs look possible for Southcentral into the weekend, with many areas of the valley seeing the return to 80s for highs.

