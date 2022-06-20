A return to very warm and dry conditions this week as Summer officially arrives

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On this Juneteenth and Father’s Day, Anchorage officially experienced the wettest day, so far, this June. 0.04 inches was the amount measured in the rain gauge at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (TSAIA) on Sunday, beating the 0.03 inches that fell nearly two weeks ago on June 7. If you’re scratching or shaking your head, wondering where did he come up with that, it’s because that rain fell from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Here’s another little tidbit, we are currently experiencing the driest April to June period, since records began at TSAIA..

Across the rest of Southcentral on Sunday, rainfall amounts between 0.03 inches and 0.06 inches were common from Seward, across the western Kenai, then northward into the Mat-Su Valley. Cordova and Valdez both picked up just under 0.20 inches, but the most rain was measured in Portage at 0.32 inches. Only an isolated shower remains a possibility for Anchorage and the Valley through Monday, but a few more widely scattered showers may still occur across the Kenai and into Prince William Sound locations.

Then, as low pressure moves farther southeast on Tuesday and Wednesday, rainfall opportunities coming from scattered showers and thunderstorms will mainly be focused around higher elevations of the Kenai, Chugach, and Talkeetna Mountains. High pressure, both at the surface and in the upper levels, expands and strengthens across central and southern Alaska for the remainder of the week. All of that dry, sinking air in the atmosphere means plenty of blue, sunny skies sending afternoon highs into the middle and upper 70s (10 to 15 degrees above normal).

We’ll also have to remain vigilant and extra cautious as fire danger is likely to return to the “very high”, if not “extreme” level, along with an expansion and increase in the drought conditions across the region.

Regardless, get out there and enjoy all of that sunshine adventuring in all the wonders of this Great Land. It’s definitely a good time to own, or have friends who do, a boat, a cabin near a river, or if you’re a city-slicker, a good pool. Happy Summer, 2022 and enjoy the week!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.