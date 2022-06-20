Roadtrippin’ 2022: Cycling the Klondike highway

SKAGWAY, Alaska (KTUU) - Biking 15 miles on the Klondike Highway may sound strenuous, but when it’s mostly downhill, it can seem like a breeze.

When tackling the route, it’s important to have proper gear — that includes gloves, glasses, helmets, rain and wind jackets and pants.

Traveling the Klondike Highway is a way for people to remember the history of 1898, during the peak of the gold rush years. More than a century before people could bike the highway, tens of thousands of stampeders used the same route on their hunt for gold.

Along the cycling adventure are opportunities to take photos of the beautiful White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad. The scenic route has a variety of waterfalls, glaciers and mountains.

It all amounts to a truly breathtaking and thrilling experience.

