Advertisement

Roadtrippin’ 2022: A tour of the Red Onion Saloon

Roadtrippin’ 2022: A tour at the Red Onion Saloon
By Lexi Yelverton
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKAGWAY, Alaska (KTUU) - The Red Onion Saloon is a historical landmark of Skagway that has been around for over a century, and it certainly has an interesting history.

It served as both a saloon and brothel during the height of the Klondike gold rush.

In the current day, it is a saloon and restaurant with a brothel museum upstairs. “The Quickie” is what they refer to as their 20-minute tour with a madam through the upstairs portion of the brothel museum.

Catch more Roadtrippin' 2022 adventures!

Madam Rosy Peaks recounted the colorful history of the place, explaining that the building was put up in 1897 and one year later opened as a saloon and brothel, but was only open for the two years of the famous Klondike gold rush. She said it was one of the most luxurious brothels in the small town of Skagway.

“We had about 100,000 people stampede to Skagway, and Skagway is quite a small town, so at any given point, there were about 15,000 stampeders to only about 300 working girls,” Peaks said.

Each working girl was given the opportunity to decorate their room however they chose, Peaks said. The layers of wallpaper from the rooms are now the largest artifact in the museum.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team Take Down poses for a photo before taking on the Anchorage Mayor's Marathon in June of 2022.
Team Take Down, an African American running group, tackles Anchorage Mayor’s Marathon
A man moved into a Las Vegas-area apartment without knowing someone was killed there.
Man unknowingly moves into apartment where a murder took place just months before
A high number of ballots have been rejected from rural Alaska in the state's primary special...
Concerns raised over high number of ballots rejected in special primary election
The Glacier Valley Elementary School is seen in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Juneau School Board learns more about 12 kids who ingested floor sealant, instead of milk
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Anchorage police investigating Spenard homicide

Latest News

Roadtrippin’ 2022: Cycling the Klondike highway
Roadtrippin’ 2022: Cycling the Klondike Highway
Roadtrippin’ 2022: Cycling the Klondike highway
Roadtrippin’ 2022: Cycling the Klondike highway
Roadtrippin’ 2022: A tour at the Red Onion Saloon
Roadtrippin’ 2022: A tour at the Red Onion Saloon
Police are investigating a stabbing.
Anchorage stabbing leaves man with life-threatening wounds; suspect arrested