Woman has life-threatening injuries after Anchorage stabbing; suspect in custody
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police arrested a man who they say stabbed a woman while riding in a car early Sunday morning, leading to the victim being hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
According to a police report, 24-year-old Solomon Renteria was identified by police as the man responsible for stabbing an adult female while riding in a car with others. Police responded to the hospital shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.
Police say Renteria escaped the vehicle and was later found by police at a residence near Turpin Street, where he was arrested and taken to the Anchorage jail on a first-degree assault charge.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
