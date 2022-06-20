Woman has life-threatening injuries after Anchorage stabbing; suspect in custody

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police arrested a man who they say stabbed a woman while riding in a car early Sunday morning, leading to the victim being hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

According to a police report, 24-year-old Solomon Renteria was identified by police as the man responsible for stabbing an adult female while riding in a car with others. Police responded to the hospital shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police say Renteria escaped the vehicle and was later found by police at a residence near Turpin Street, where he was arrested and taken to the Anchorage jail on a first-degree assault charge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

