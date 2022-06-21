Advertisement

Al Gross drops out from congressional election

Nonpartisan candidate for Congress Al Gross announced that he would withdraw from both the...
Nonpartisan candidate for Congress Al Gross announced that he would withdraw from both the special general election and regular election for Congress on Monday.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nonpartisan candidate for Congress Al Gross announced that he would withdraw from both the special general election and regular election for Congress on Monday.

In an emailed press release, Gross offered no explanation on why he decided to drop out after he was headed for the top-four special general election. Neither Gross, nor his campaign responded to multiple emails and phone calls from Alaska’s News Source on Monday.

“It is with great hope for Alaska’s future that I have decided to end my campaign to become our state’s next Congressman,” Gross wrote. “There are two outstanding Alaska Native women in this race who would both serve our state well, and I encourage my supporters to stay engaged and consider giving their first-place vote to whichever of them best matches their own values. Thank you for your support.”

As of the last round of ballots tallied by the Division of Elections on Friday, Gross was in third place with 18,936 votes, totaling 12.65% of ballots cast. Trailing Gross is Democrat Mary Peltola with 14,133 votes accounting for 9.44% of ballots cast. The fifth-place candidate is currently Tara Sweeney with 8,671 votes. Sweeney leads sixth-place candidate Santa Claus by nearly 2,000 votes. The Division of Elections would not declare whether or not Sweeney’s fifth-place standing would move her up into the top four as of Monday evening.

“We are looking into this and do not have an answer at this time,” Division of Elections Public Relations Manager Tiffany Montemayor wrote in an email.

Gross ran an unsuccessful campaign to unseat Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan in 2020,

