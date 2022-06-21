Alaska Excel program

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Imagine growing up in a community so small that it doesn’t have a bank, nor a Department of Motor Vehicles, — so you never get your driver’s license — and then after high school you move to Anchorage or Fairbanks totally unprepared for how to live in a city.

The Alaska non-profit Alaska Excel has been working to change that since 2004. In partnership with 10 school districts in Alaska, they provide supplemental education for students between seventh grade and graduation. The free program targets not only life skills but also skills much needed in the areas these students come from like health care, aviation and construction.

