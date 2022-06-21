Advertisement

Alaska heats up this week

Summer solstice brings in high pressure
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The longest days of the year are here. Make sure to take in the summer milestone.

Summer solstice is early Tuesday, at 1:13 am.

The returning heat brings with it increased lightning for the Interior and fire danger remains high as the state continues to see dry weather. Temperatures in the 70s are going to be very common in Southern and Interior communities for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Southeast Alaska will be an exception to the hot weather. The region is expecting to see plenty of showers through Wednesday night.

The hot spot for Monday was Kaltag, hitting 86 degrees, and the cold spot was Point Thomson airstrip at 30 degrees.

