Advertisement

‘The impossible’: Ukraine’s secret, deadly rescue missions

FILE PHOTO - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
FILE PHOTO - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of clandestine, against-the-odds helicopter missions to reach besieged soldiers are being celebrated in Ukraine as one of the riskiest, most heroic feats of military derring-do in the four-month war against Russia.

The flights delivered supplies and evacuated wounded during the last-ditch defense of the Azovstal steel mill.

It was surrounded by Russian forces in the brutalized city of Mariupol.

Ukrainian troops were pinned down for weeks, their supplies running low, their dead and injured stacking up. Ukraine’s president first spoke of the sometimes deadly helicopter resupply missions only after Azovstal’s defenders started surrendering in May.

The Associated Press has found and interviewed some of the wounded who were rescued from the death trap.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Woman has life-threatening injuries after Anchorage stabbing; suspect in custody
Team Take Down poses for a photo before taking on the Anchorage Mayor's Marathon in June of 2022.
Team Take Down, an African American running group, tackles Anchorage Mayor’s Marathon
A high number of ballots have been rejected from rural Alaska in the state's primary special...
Concerns raised over high number of ballots rejected in special primary election
The Glacier Valley Elementary School is seen in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Juneau School Board learns more about 12 kids who ingested floor sealant, instead of milk
A man moved into a Las Vegas-area apartment without knowing someone was killed there.
Man unknowingly moves into apartment where a murder took place just months before

Latest News

FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier is...
US, Iran in tense sea incident; Tehran preps new centrifuges
Audio reveals a call from former President Donald Trump to Georgia Secretary of State Brad...
AUDIO: Trump calls Raffensperger to discuss 2020 Election votes
Gun violence continues to rock the United States as gun reform talks loom.
Gun violence continues to rock U.S. as gun reform looms
A view from a section of the Klondike Highway, also known as Alaska Route 98, near Skagway,...
Roadtrippin’ 2022: Cruising along the Klondike Highway