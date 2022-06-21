June could bring record number of 70 degree days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - June is in the running for the warmest since 2019, and potentially the most 70 degree days Anchorage has ever recorded. This comes as a ridge of high pressure builds across the state as June draws to a close.

Southcentral will see at least one more day of isolated showers and storms, before the ridge supresses any precipitation chances. While this will spell good news for those wanting to get outside and enjoy the long summer days, it will come at a cost. A severe drought has been building into Southcentral and will likely worsen as hot and dry days will become the norm the rest of the month. Any rain today will be the remnants of an area of low pressure that is pulling to the east over Southeast and Canada. Most of the rain will be confined to Prince William Sound and the Copper River Basin, but some isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out for the valley and Anchorage.

Starting Wednesday and for the foreseeable future, temperatures will steadily warm. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 70s daily, bringing the potential for record to near-record highs. Portions of the valley will also warm into the 80s through the week, meaning the summer heat will have many finding ways to stay cool.

The ridge of high pressure will likely stick around through the rest of June, with little to no rain and daily highs staying 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Enjoy the start of summer!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.