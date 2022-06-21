Advertisement

Officers kill man in Fairbanks after he pointed gun at woman

City of Fairbanks Police Dept.
City of Fairbanks Police Dept.(KTVF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:19 AM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) - Alaska State Troopers say a driver was fatally shot after he pointed a gun at a female passenger and didn’t follow commands from law enforcement officers.

The incident occurred after the man twice tried to flee from officers. In the second incident Monday morning, troopers and Fairbanks police blocked the car, preventing it from leaving. That’s when troopers say the man pointed the gun at his passenger.

When he didn’t comply with officers’ demands, multiple officers from both troopers and the Fairbanks force fired their weapons. The driver was killed, and the passenger received non-life-threatening injuries. A trooper also was injured.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation will investigate.

Stay informed with breaking news alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Woman has life-threatening injuries after Anchorage stabbing; suspect in custody
Nonpartisan candidate for Congress Al Gross announced that he would withdraw from both the...
Al Gross drops out of congressional election
Police are investigating a stabbing.
Anchorage stabbing leaves man with life-threatening wounds; suspect arrested
Team Take Down poses for a photo before taking on the Anchorage Mayor's Marathon in June of 2022.
Team Take Down, an African American running group, tackles Anchorage Mayor’s Marathon
With the sun shining on the Anchorage Golf Course, Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed Senate Bill 9 into...
Alaska governor signs alcohol rewrite bill into law, but some changes will take a while

Latest News

A view from a section of the Klondike Highway, also known as Alaska Route 98, near Skagway,...
Roadtrippin’ 2022: Cruising along the Klondike Highway
While Juneteenth observances are wrapping up, the Alaska Black Caucus is gearing up for several...
Alaska Black Caucus to feature several events before end of June
While the East Fork Fire near St. Mary’s has died down, another large group of wildland fires...
Over 1 million acres burned in wildfires this summer
In an emailed press release, Gross offered no explanation on why he decided to drop out after...
Al Gross drops out from congressional election