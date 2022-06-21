Officers kill man in Fairbanks after he pointed gun at woman

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) - Alaska State Troopers say a driver was fatally shot after he pointed a gun at a female passenger and didn’t follow commands from law enforcement officers.

The incident occurred after the man twice tried to flee from officers. In the second incident Monday morning, troopers and Fairbanks police blocked the car, preventing it from leaving. That’s when troopers say the man pointed the gun at his passenger.

When he didn’t comply with officers’ demands, multiple officers from both troopers and the Fairbanks force fired their weapons. The driver was killed, and the passenger received non-life-threatening injuries. A trooper also was injured.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation will investigate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.