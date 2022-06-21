Advertisement

Pair of pilots fly biplane to Alaska

Two Alaskan pilots recently completed an old-time aviation adventure of their own. Dr. Michael McNamara and Mark Barker picked up a 1929 Travel Air in Kenosha.
By Eric Sowl
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska has a rich history with early aviation. The daring aviators flying early aircraft into the empty spaces of our state. It took courage.

Two Alaskan pilots recently completed an old-time aviation adventure of their own. Dr. Michael McNamara and Mark Barker picked up a 1929 Travel Air in Kenosha, Wisconsin. What followed was a seven-day trip flying the open cockpit biplane back to Alaska. It sounds like a grand adventure but it had to take some courage too.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Woman has life-threatening injuries after Anchorage stabbing; suspect in custody
Team Take Down poses for a photo before taking on the Anchorage Mayor's Marathon in June of 2022.
Team Take Down, an African American running group, tackles Anchorage Mayor’s Marathon
A high number of ballots have been rejected from rural Alaska in the state's primary special...
Concerns raised over high number of ballots rejected in special primary election
The Glacier Valley Elementary School is seen in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Juneau School Board learns more about 12 kids who ingested floor sealant, instead of milk
A man moved into a Las Vegas-area apartment without knowing someone was killed there.
Man unknowingly moves into apartment where a murder took place just months before

Latest News

A celebration of Juneteenth in Anchorage on June 19, 2022.
Alaska Black Caucus to feature several events before end of June
Anchorage City Hall.
Facilitators walk away after talks between Anchorage Assembly and mayor’s administration break down homeless solutions
Tom Barrett and Belinda Breaux will no longer serve as facilitators for a group aimed at...
Facilitators walk away after talks between Anchorage Assembly and mayor’s administration break down homeless solutions
The Alaska non-profit Alaska Excel has been working to change that since 2004. In a partnership...
Alaska Excel program