Pair of pilots fly biplane to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska has a rich history with early aviation. The daring aviators flying early aircraft into the empty spaces of our state. It took courage.

Two Alaskan pilots recently completed an old-time aviation adventure of their own. Dr. Michael McNamara and Mark Barker picked up a 1929 Travel Air in Kenosha, Wisconsin. What followed was a seven-day trip flying the open cockpit biplane back to Alaska. It sounds like a grand adventure but it had to take some courage too.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.